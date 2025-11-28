Three Pakistani prisoners released in India through efforts of Pakistan High Commission

ISLAMABAD – Thanks to the efforts of Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi, three Pakistani citizens have been released.

According to the Pakistan High Commission, the release of the three Pakistanis in India was made possible through the Commission’s efforts.

The released Pakistanis include Asghar Ali, Ramzan, and Muhammad Idrees, who have returned to Pakistan following their release.

The High Commission stated that the Pakistani citizens reached home via the Wagah border after their release from Indian jails.

It further added that the High Commission will continue its efforts to secure the release and repatriation of all Pakistani prisoners in India.