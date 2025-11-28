CM Maryam Nawaz gives 30 days to fix Lahore traffic, strict crackdowns ahead

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has given a 30-day deadline to improve the traffic situation in Lahore.

In a meeting chaired by the CM, officials were briefed on the planning of a modern traffic system, road safety, and management.

Maryam Nawaz stated that traffic issues need to be improved in all cities, including Lahore, with no exceptions. She emphasized that everyone violating rules will be fined.

The CM warned the traffic police, saying this is their last chance; if performance does not improve, a new department will be established. She added that although many issues have been addressed, traffic remains a major problem, and violations of traffic laws reflect a weakened state authority.

During the briefing, officials announced the 30-day decisive deadline for improving Lahore’s traffic situation.

The briefing also noted 20 major reforms in the 60-year-old traffic act. Now, in Punjab, vehicles repeatedly fined for violations will be auctioned, and government vehicles breaking rules will face heavy penalties. A 30-day grace period has been set to end violations of one-way traffic rules.

To stop underage driving, a strict crackdown will be implemented, with vehicle owners potentially facing up to 6 months imprisonment. Crackdowns will also target passengers riding on bus roofs.

It was also announced that Chingchi rickshaws will be completely banned on Lahore’s five model roads. Marriage halls will have to provide proper parking; without adequate parking, they will not be allowed to operate.