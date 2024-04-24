Search

Pakistan

Earthquake jolts Karachi, adjoining areas 

Web Desk
09:11 PM | 24 Apr, 2024
KARACHI – An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolted Karachi and other adjoining areas on Wednesday. 

According to the seismological center, the depth of the earthquake was 12 kilometers.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Karachi so far.

