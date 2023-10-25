  

TCL Pakistan opens 4th flagship store in Lahore's Johar town

25 Oct, 2023
 LAHORE - Pakistan's leading LED TV brand, TCL Pakistan, is delighted to announce the opening of its 4th flagship store in Lahore, located at Shadewal Chowk in Johar Town. Committed to providing local consumers with the utmost convenience and premium shopping experiences, TCL is celebrating this milestone with a flat 10% Off-limited time offer on its latest range of Mini LED TVs, QLED TVs, UHD TVs, AC soundbars, and complimentary gifts.

Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing TCL Pakistan, expressed his enthusiasm for this significant expansion, saying, "We are thrilled to extend our footprint in Lahore with the opening of our new store in Johar Town. This expansion is a testament to our dedication to providing Pakistani consumers with top-notch electronics and home appliances. We look forward to welcoming the community and showcasing the latest in TCL innovation and quality."

Renowned worldwide for its cutting-edge design, technology, and exceptional product craftsmanship, TCL stands as a global market leader. The new TCL store in Johar Town invites customers to embark on a journey of innovation and excellence. Explore a wide range of products designed to elevate lifestyles, all backed by TCL's unwavering reputation for quality and reliability.

 TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leader
in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in more than 160
markets around the world. TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, to audio, and smart home appliances.

 TCL Johar Town Store Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/289qEJ1PtfAJSghN7

