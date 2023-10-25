TCL Pakistan opens 4th flagship store in Lahore's Johar town

LAHORE - Pakistan's leading LED TV brand, TCL Pakistan, is delighted to announce the opening of its 4th flagship store in Lahore, located at Shadewal Chowk in Johar Town. Committed to providing local consumers with the utmost convenience and premium shopping experiences, TCL is celebrating this milestone with a flat 10% Off-limited time offer on its latest range of Mini LED TVs, QLED TVs, UHD TVs, AC soundbars, and complimentary gifts.
Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing TCL Pakistan, expressed his enthusiasm for this significant expansion, saying, "We are thrilled to extend our footprint in Lahore with the opening of our new store in Johar Town. This expansion is a testament to our dedication to providing Pakistani consumers with top-notch electronics and home appliances. We look forward to welcoming the community and showcasing the latest in TCL innovation and quality."
Renowned worldwide for its cutting-edge design, technology, and exceptional product craftsmanship, TCL stands as a global market leader. The new TCL store in Johar Town invites customers to embark on a journey of innovation and excellence. Explore a wide range of products designed to elevate lifestyles, all backed by TCL's unwavering reputation for quality and reliability.
TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leader
in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in more than 160
markets around the world. TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, to audio, and smart home appliances.
TCL Johar Town Store Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/289qEJ1PtfAJSghN7
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.
Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.
Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.85
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.42
|751.42
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.64
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.57
|1.66
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.11
|734.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.31
|314.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.73
|7.88
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.
Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.
The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.
Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
