SBP penalises four banks with Rs83 million fine for violating rules

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has penalised four banks with massive fines for violating its policies.
The Banking Supervision Department of SBP released a document on Wednesday stating that the total amount of fines was Rs83.157 million.
Document revealed that criteria of Know Your Customer (KYC), foreign exchange, and general banking activities were broken by the banks.
The State Bank said that the fines did not accurately represent the financial stability of the firms and were based on failures to comply with regulatory directives.
A Rs26.5 million fine was imposed on United Bank Limited for breaking regulatory guidelines concerning foreign exchange and general banking operations. The SBP recommended the bank to tighten its controls and make sure that all legal requirements are strictly followed.
The regulatory guidelines governing general banking activities were broken by the Bank of Punjab, which resulted in a punishment of Rs21.569 million. The SBP suggested that the bank improve its procedures and controls to prevent repeat regulatory violations.
A Rs18.51 million fine was imposed on JS Bank Limited for breaking regulatory guidelines concerning FX, general banking operations, and CDD/KYC. The SBP recommended that JSBL fortify its protocols and oversight mechanisms in order to prevent future transgressions of regulations.
A Rs16.578 million fine was imposed on Allied Bank Limited for breaking the regulations governing general banking operations.
The SBP guided the bank to strengthen internal controls to prevent violations in the future.
Additionally, the aforementioned institutions have received instructions from the State Bank to deal with these problems right now.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.
Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.
Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.85
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.42
|751.42
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.64
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.57
|1.66
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.11
|734.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.31
|314.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.73
|7.88
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.
Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.
The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.
Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
