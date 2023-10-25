  

Search

Business

SBP penalises four banks with Rs83 million fine for violating rules

Web Desk
07:16 PM | 25 Oct, 2023
SBP penalises four banks with Rs83 million fine for violating rules

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has penalised four banks with massive fines for violating its policies.

The Banking Supervision Department of SBP released a document on Wednesday stating that the total amount of fines was Rs83.157 million.

Document revealed that criteria of Know Your Customer (KYC), foreign exchange, and general banking activities were broken by the banks.

The State Bank said that the fines did not accurately represent the financial stability of the firms and were based on failures to comply with regulatory directives.

A Rs26.5 million fine was imposed on United Bank Limited for breaking regulatory guidelines concerning foreign exchange and general banking operations. The SBP recommended the bank to tighten its controls and make sure that all legal requirements are strictly followed.

The regulatory guidelines governing general banking activities were broken by the Bank of Punjab, which resulted in a punishment of Rs21.569 million. The SBP suggested that the bank improve its procedures and controls to prevent repeat regulatory violations.

A Rs18.51 million fine was imposed on JS Bank Limited for breaking regulatory guidelines concerning FX, general banking operations, and CDD/KYC. The SBP recommended that JSBL fortify its protocols and oversight mechanisms in order to prevent future transgressions of regulations.

A Rs16.578 million fine was imposed on Allied Bank Limited for breaking the regulations governing general banking operations. 

The SBP guided the bank to strengthen internal controls to prevent violations in the future.

Additionally, the aforementioned institutions have received instructions from the State Bank to deal with these problems right now.

SBP imposes Rs350.799 million fine on six banks over regulatory violations

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

04:30 PM | 24 Oct, 2023

Toyota cuts car prices by up to Rs1.3 million

10:32 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

SBP suspends authorisation of five currency exchange companies

11:37 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

SBP announces banking holiday on Sept 29

11:21 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Pakistani company secures $12.5 million Saudi construction deal

09:29 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

SBP announces interest-free loans for women

08:30 AM | 21 Sep, 2023

SBP approves five digital retail banks

Advertisement

Latest

01:03 AM | 28 Oct, 2023

PHANTOM V series launched in Pakistan, price, availability and pre-booking 

Horoscope

09:18 AM | 27 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 27, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate today against US Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal and other currencies

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today

Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.

Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.

UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.15 283.05
Euro EUR 296.1 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.85 78.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.42 751.42
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.27 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 39.64 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.57 1.66
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.86 912.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.79 164.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32
Omani Riyal OMR 726.11 734.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.17 25.47
Swiss Franc CHF 312.31 314.81
Thai Bhat THB 7.73 7.88

Gold & Silver Rate

Check the latest price of gold rates in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.

The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.

The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.

Check Gold Rates in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: