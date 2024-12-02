Gold prices plunge by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold recorded significant gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Monday amid global downward trend.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association per tola gold price plunged by Rs1,700 to settle at Rs274,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram decrease by Rs1,457, fixing the new price at Rs235,340.

In international market, the bullion rates also registered losses as per ounce price fell by $17 to reach $2,633.

On Saturday, per tola gold price plunged by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs276,200. Similarly, the price of 10-gram decreased by Rs943 to reach Rs236,797 in local market.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its last week’s gaining momentum amid political stability and positive economic indicators, particularly decline in inflation rate.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index on Monday surged by 1,917.62 points or 1.89% to climb to all-time high of 103,274.94, compared to the previous close of 101,357.32 points.