IMF openly criticises Pakistan budget proposals over ‘missed opportunity’ to widen tax base

ISLAMABAD – As deadlock continues unabated in the talks between Pakistan and the International Monitory Fund (IMF), the latter now openly criticised the government’s budget proposal.
The US-based lender expressed discontent with the budget presented by Sharif-led government, as according to IMF, the government missed the opportunity to widen the tax base which opposed its programme conditionality.
Proposing changes in the budget for FY24, IMF’s Resident Chief in Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz said the staff remains engaged with the Pakistani government to mend policies.
IMF Resident Representative to Pakistan said the draft FY24 budget missed an opportunity to broaden the tax base in a more progressive way, and the list of new tax expenditures overshadows the fairness of the tax system and weakens the resources needed for greater support for vulnerable BISP recipients and development spending.
She called the new tax amnesty against IMF conditionality and agenda which creates a damaging precedent,
Pakistan's plights increased further as the government failed to reach a consensus with IMF for much-needed bailout funds. The South Asian country is in dire need of the latest tranche of funds from its $6.5 billion programme.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 15, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|367
|371
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.2
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.18
|765.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.77
|40.17
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.22
|41.62
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.34
|36.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.33
|935.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.68
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175
|177
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.67
|747.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.22
|8.37
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Karachi
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Quetta
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Attock
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Multan
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
