Search

PakistanTop News

PPP, Jamaat-e-Islami lock horns for Karachi mayor slot today

Web Desk 10:08 AM | 15 Jun, 2023
PPP, Jamaat-e-Islami lock horns for Karachi mayor slot today
Source: social media

KARACHI – A close contest is likely between the ruling party PPP and Jamat-e-Islami for the coveted slot of Karachi mayor while all arrangements have been finalised for the election at the Arts Council's auditorium in the port city.

Pakistan People’s Party turned out to be the single largest political party in provincial capital after local government elections this year. PPP claims to have 155 members while Jamaat-e-Islami said it has 191 council members after a coalition with Imran Khan led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

PPP candidate Murtaza Wahab, and Jamat e Islami candidate Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman will lock horns for the mayorship while Salman Abdullah Murad will contest against Saifuddin for the deputy mayor slot.

The voting for Karachi Mayor will start at 11 am, with people picking candidates with a show of hands.

In the alliance of PPP, PML-N and JUI-F, the total number of members are said to be 175. JI, on the other hand, turned out to be second largest party with a total of 130 seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) got a total of 63 seats.

Meanwhile, strict security measures are in place as Rangers and police personnel have been deployed for securing the election venue.

This is not a photoshopped picture, this is Karachi mayor heading to attend KMC session

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Karachi, other coastal areas brace for heavy rains as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall today

09:19 AM | 15 Jun, 2023

Cop among five to be booked for killing a dog in Karachi

04:04 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy ‘poses no risk to DHA Karachi’

03:11 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Sindh braces for heavy rains from today as Cyclone Biparjoy now 350km away from Pakistani coast

09:44 AM | 14 Jun, 2023

Pakistani PM embarks on Azerbaijan visit today to boost trade ties

09:19 AM | 14 Jun, 2023

NAB summons Bushra Bibi in £190 million settlement case today

02:07 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

200 Prize Bond 2023 – check draw results online

10:31 AM | 15 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 15 June 2023

09:03 AM | 15 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 15, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.9 295.15
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 367 371
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.2 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.18 765.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 39.77 40.17
Danish Krone DKK 41.22 41.62
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.34 36.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.33 935.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.68 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175 177
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 739.67 747.67
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 314.37 316.87
Thai Bhat THB 8.22 8.37

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 15, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,700.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (15 June 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Karachi PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Islamabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Peshawar PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Quetta PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Sialkot PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Attock PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Gujranwala PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Jehlum PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Multan PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Bahawalpur PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Gujrat PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Nawabshah PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Chakwal PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Hyderabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Nowshehra PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Sargodha PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Faisalabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Mirpur PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: