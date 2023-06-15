PPP, Jamaat-e-Islami lock horns for Karachi mayor slot today

KARACHI – A close contest is likely between the ruling party PPP and Jamat-e-Islami for the coveted slot of Karachi mayor while all arrangements have been finalised for the election at the Arts Council's auditorium in the port city.
Pakistan People’s Party turned out to be the single largest political party in provincial capital after local government elections this year. PPP claims to have 155 members while Jamaat-e-Islami said it has 191 council members after a coalition with Imran Khan led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
PPP candidate Murtaza Wahab, and Jamat e Islami candidate Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman will lock horns for the mayorship while Salman Abdullah Murad will contest against Saifuddin for the deputy mayor slot.
The voting for Karachi Mayor will start at 11 am, with people picking candidates with a show of hands.
In the alliance of PPP, PML-N and JUI-F, the total number of members are said to be 175. JI, on the other hand, turned out to be second largest party with a total of 130 seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) got a total of 63 seats.
Meanwhile, strict security measures are in place as Rangers and police personnel have been deployed for securing the election venue.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 15, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|367
|371
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.2
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.18
|765.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.77
|40.17
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.22
|41.62
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.34
|36.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.33
|935.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.68
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175
|177
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.67
|747.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.22
|8.37
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Karachi
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Quetta
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Attock
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Multan
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
