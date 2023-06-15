PPP, Jamaat-e-Islami lock horns for Karachi mayor slot today

KARACHI – A close contest is likely between the ruling party PPP and Jamat-e-Islami for the coveted slot of Karachi mayor while all arrangements have been finalised for the election at the Arts Council's auditorium in the port city.

Pakistan People’s Party turned out to be the single largest political party in provincial capital after local government elections this year. PPP claims to have 155 members while Jamaat-e-Islami said it has 191 council members after a coalition with Imran Khan led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

PPP candidate Murtaza Wahab, and Jamat e Islami candidate Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman will lock horns for the mayorship while Salman Abdullah Murad will contest against Saifuddin for the deputy mayor slot.

The voting for Karachi Mayor will start at 11 am, with people picking candidates with a show of hands.

In the alliance of PPP, PML-N and JUI-F, the total number of members are said to be 175. JI, on the other hand, turned out to be second largest party with a total of 130 seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) got a total of 63 seats.

Meanwhile, strict security measures are in place as Rangers and police personnel have been deployed for securing the election venue.