Pakistani rupee in freefall as US dollar soars above Rs210 in interbank market

11:54 AM | 20 Jun, 2022
Pakistani rupee in freefall as US dollar soars above Rs210 in interbank market
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – The US dollar continued its upward march on Monday as it crossed Rs210-mark against under-pressure Pakistani rupee in the interbank market.

The greenback was trading at Rs210.19 at 11:02 am in the interbank market after gaining Rs1.44 against local currency.

On June 17, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that the local currency witnessed a depreciation of 0.52 percent to close at 208.75.

The depreciation of local currency continues amid uncertainty over revival of $6 billion IMF programme, widening current account deficit and fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan announces another hike in petrol, diesel ... 12:03 AM | 16 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government on Wednesday night increased petrol prices by Rs 24.03 per litre, diesel by ...

More From This Category
Pakistan frees 20 Indian fishermen as goodwill ...
08:45 AM | 20 Jun, 2022
President Alvi again returns Elections Amendment ...
07:05 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
Shireen Mazari raps PPP’s Mandviwalla for ...
03:54 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
Pakistan Railways increases fares second time in ...
10:50 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
PM Shehbaz felicitates Army Chief on completion ...
10:28 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Pakistan condemns terror attack on Sikh temple in ...
09:51 PM | 18 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan sizzles in latest viral photos
11:01 AM | 20 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr