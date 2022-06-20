Pakistan’s Noor Zaman bags Asian Junior Squash Championship 2022 title
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Noor Zaman defeated Malaysian player Joachim Chuah in the final and secure the 29th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship 2022 title at Pattaya, Thailand.
The 18-year-old athlete maintained the tempo of the highly competitive first game, taking it 11-9.
However, his opponent made a comeback to sneak the second game 12-10.
But Noor changed his strategy, unleashing attacks to take the next two games 11-5 and 11-9 and secured the title for Pakistan after four years.
The Peshawar-based player thanked Allah Almighty for winning the competition. He said that the prayers of parents and hard work by coaches helped him win the title.
