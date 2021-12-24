Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar to be in action one more time in Legends League

LAHORE – Cricket fans can now see Pakistani legends once again on the cricket field as the Legends League will feature former top Pakistani players Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar.

Akhtar and Afridi, who dominated international cricket for a long time, will play for the Asia Lions, which also include Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Younis Khan.

The Legends League Cricket tournament will take place from the 18th to the 30th of January 2022, per reports.

CEO of Legends League Cricket said Asia Lions is the team from Asia. He said we find it most suited name with the lion-hearted players that feature in the team. Shoaib Akhtar running in to bowl and Jayasuriya cutting it over the square is what fans will now be most eagerly waiting for.

Former Indian coach, Ravi Shastri, who is also the commissioner of the Legends League, is looking forward to the event because of the presence of great players.

“This is top quality exciting cricket in offer. The Lions of Asia from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan coming together in one team will definitely give the other two teams a run for their money. I tell you they are absolute champions and Afridi, Murali, Chaminda, Shoaib Malik all playing in one team, this will be a blast,” Shastri said.

Meanwhile, the other two teams in the event are India and the Rest of the World and the other squads have not been announced, yet.

Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul, Younis Khan, and Asghar Afghan will also be playing for Asia Lions. Cricket fans are up for a very competitive and entertaining event.