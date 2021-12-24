Sydney Sixers sign Shadab Khan for BBL 11
Web Desk
11:50 AM | 24 Dec, 2021
Sydney Sixers sign Shadab Khan for BBL 11
Share

The Sydney Sixers Friday signed Pakistani leg-spinner Shadab Khan for the remainder of the 11th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The injury-hit Sixers are already reeling from the ousters of Ben Manenti following a neck stress fracture and Steve O'Keefe who has been ruled out of a couple of matches due to a calf strain.

Shadab Khan is no stranger to the BBL, as the Pakistani vice-captain has previously played for the Brisbane Heat in the seventh edition of the league when he was only 19.

In those three games, he collected six wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.08, giving the Sixers' fans a glimpse of what they can expect for the rest of the summer.

He made his T20I debut in March 2017 against the West Indies as a 19-year-old, before following it up with his Test and ODI debuts the next month.

Shadab has been economical for Pakistan when it comes to T20 cricket, collecting 73 wickets from 63 T20I matches at an average of 21.79 with an impressive economy rate of 7.11.

The Pakistani spinner was disappointed after the Men in Green failed to vanquish Australia in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup. However, Shadab Khan took nine wickets in the tournament, including a 4/27 in the semi-final clash against the Aussies.

Shadab is the fifth Pakistan signing announced for BBL-11 and joins Haris Rauf, Syed Faridoun and Ahmad Daniyal (Melbourne Stars) and Muhammad Hasnain (Sydney Thunder) in this year's tournament.

"Shadab joins us as cover for the bowlers we have lost and comes together with two other young and exciting spinners in Lloyd Pope and Todd Murphy," he said.

"We welcome Shadab’s skills in all three facets of the game and can’t wait to see him get an opportunity in coming matches."

U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Afghanistan, ready to ... 10:28 PM | 23 Dec, 2021

DUBAI – Pakistan on Thursday defeated Afghanistan U19 by four wickets in their opening match of the ACC U19 Asia ...

More From This Category
U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Afghanistan, ready to ...
10:28 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
South Korea beats Japan to win first Asian ...
07:52 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
Abid Ali undergoes second heart procedure after ...
11:21 AM | 23 Dec, 2021
Japan face of South Korea in Asian Hockey ...
06:43 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Pakistan fail to qualify for final of Asian ...
06:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Babar Azam regains No 1 spot in ICC T20I rankings
02:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Google celebrates Moin Akhtar’s 71st birthday with a doodle
10:28 AM | 24 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr