U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Afghanistan, ready to take on India
Web Desk
10:28 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
DUBAI – Pakistan on Thursday defeated Afghanistan U19 by four wickets in their opening match of the ACC U19 Asia Cup at the ICC Cricket Academy Oval 2.

Afghan captain Farhan Zakhil elected to bat first but could register an easy target of only 53 runs. The Pakistani side managed to chase down the total in the 17th overs with four wickets in hand. 

Right-arm fast Ahmed Khan took three for 21 from six overs while right-arm pacers Awais Ali and Zeeshan Zameer grabbed two wickets apiece for nine and 12 runs, respectively.

Awais Ali was declared the Man of the Match. 

Pakistan will now take on India U19 in their second match of the tournament at the same venue on December 25 (Saturday). The Indian team also had a smashing start with a thumping 154-run win over UAE.

