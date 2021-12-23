U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Afghanistan, ready to take on India
Share
DUBAI – Pakistan on Thursday defeated Afghanistan U19 by four wickets in their opening match of the ACC U19 Asia Cup at the ICC Cricket Academy Oval 2.
Afghan captain Farhan Zakhil elected to bat first but could register an easy target of only 53 runs. The Pakistani side managed to chase down the total in the 17th overs with four wickets in hand.
Right-arm fast Ahmed Khan took three for 21 from six overs while right-arm pacers Awais Ali and Zeeshan Zameer grabbed two wickets apiece for nine and 12 runs, respectively.
Awais Ali was declared the Man of the Match.
Pakistan will now take on India U19 in their second match of the tournament at the same venue on December 25 (Saturday). The Indian team also had a smashing start with a thumping 154-run win over UAE.
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Afghanistan, ready to take on India10:28 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan welcomes UNSC, US decisions on aid to Afghanistan09:54 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
-
- Pakistan Army chief visits forward sectors along LoC (VIDEO)08:53 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
- Ludhiana: Two killed in blast at Indian court building08:23 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
- Ali Ansari shows off his killer dance moves at sister's wedding07:29 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
- Hira Mani lands in hot waters after singing video goes viral05:00 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
- 'Meet Kabir Hussain' - Iqra Aziz posts first photo of her son06:00 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
- World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells ...06:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021