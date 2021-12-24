Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 December 2021
08:53 AM | 24 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 125,200 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 107,340 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 98,394 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs. 114,766.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 125,200
|PKR 1,505
|Karachi
|PKR 125,200
|PKR 1,505
|Islamabad
|PKR 125,200
|PKR 1,505
|Peshawar
|PKR 125,200
|PKR 1,505
|Quetta
|PKR 125,200
|PKR 1,505
|Sialkot
|PKR 125,200
|PKR 1,505
|Attock
|PKR 125,200
|PKR 1,505
|Gujranwala
|PKR 125,200
|PKR 1,505
|Jehlum
|PKR 125,200
|PKR 1,505
|Multan
|PKR 125,200
|PKR 1,505
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 125,200
|PKR 1,505
|Gujrat
|PKR 125,200
|PKR 1,505
|Nawabshah
|PKR 125,200
|PKR 1,505
|Chakwal
|PKR 125,200
|PKR 1,505
|Hyderabad
|PKR 125,200
|PKR 1,505
|Nowshehra
|PKR 125,200
|PKR 1,505
|Sargodha
|PKR 125,200
|PKR 1,505
|Faisalabad
|PKR 125,200
|PKR 1,505
|Mirpur
|PKR 125,200
|PKR 1,505
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
-
- Hindutva leaders call for Muslim genocide in hate speech summit10:07 AM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Two soldiers martyred in Balochistan09:48 AM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan reports 322 new Covid cases, four deaths09:30 AM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:01 AM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Sarwat Gilani celebrates birthday with family and friends11:32 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
- Mariam Ansari marries Moin Khan’s son Owais09:25 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
- Ali Ansari shows off his killer dance moves at sister's wedding07:29 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
- World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells ...06:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021