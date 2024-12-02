India loses hosting rights for Blind Women’s Cricket World Cup

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

India Loses Hosting Rights For Blind Womens Cricket World Cup

MULTAN – The World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) on Monday revoked the hosting rights of India for upcoming Blind Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The decision was taken in a meeting in Multan, where a heated discussion was held about India’s refusal to send its team to Pakistan for ongoing Men’s Blind T20 World Cup.

The Indian government had refused to grant No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for its team to travel to Pakistan.

During the meeting, it was stated that India had previously denied visas to the Pakistani team for the 2022 Blind World Cup.

The meeting also decided that neither Pakistan nor India would be given the rights to host international blind cricket events as long as political tensions persist between the two countries.

Additionally, it was decided to retain Syed Sultan Shah as the Chairman of the World Blind Cricket Council for the period of three years.

The development comes amid ongoing uncertainty over upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to be hosted by Pakistan, as India has refused to send the team for the tournament.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to decide the fate of the even as both sides stand their grounds.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

