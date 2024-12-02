Pti Chairman Distances Party From D Chowk Protest Death Toll Claims

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar stated that the party disassociates itself from those claiming hundreds of deaths in the D-Chowk protest.

Speaking outside Adiala Jail, he said he met the PTI founder, who instructed the party to raise the matter in Parliament and advocate for it in the Senate and National Assembly.

Addressing rumors about the PTI founder’s health, Gohar clarified that he is fine and remains in Adiala Jail. Reports about his absence or poor health are baseless. Gohar informed him about the protest developments and the loss of 12 PTI members, emphasizing that the founder was previously unaware of these details.

He condemned any use of firearms during the protests, regardless of the source, and reiterated that the party had no intention to gather at D-Chowk. Gohar dismissed discussions about the location of protests as distractions from the core issue of the deaths.

PTI continues its political struggle without any imposed ban, he asserted. Gohar also rejected audio leaks and denied any personal ambition for positions. He revealed his meetings with the Chief Minister but remained non-committal about negotiations with the establishment.

Notably, during the November 26 operation to clear protesters from Islamabad, key PTI leaders, including Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi, fled the scene. Conflicting reports on fatalities emerged, with Latif Khosa claiming 278 deaths and PTI’s Sheikh Waqas Akram listing 12 names.