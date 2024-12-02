Dozens killed in spectator clash during football match in Guinea

A violent clash among spectators at a football match in Nzérékoré, Guinea’s second-largest city, resulted in dozens of fatalities on Sunday, according to foreign media reports.

A hospital doctor described the scene as devastating, with bodies filling the facility and even the morgue overwhelmed. Approximately 100 bodies were reported to have been brought to the hospital and morgue combined, while another doctor confirmed dozens of deaths.

The Guinean government later issued a statement confirming 56 fatalities from the incident. Videos circulating on social media allegedly show bodies around the stadium, but their authenticity remains unverified.

Enraged protesters also set fire to the Nzérékoré police station.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that the violence began after a controversial referee decision led to fans storming the field, escalating into a deadly brawl.