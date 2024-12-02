Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PTI’s actions disgrace nation, stock market rebounds after protests: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that PTI’s illegal tactics have brought disgrace to the country. He highlighted that the stock market plummeted due to protests, but inflation has now reached its lowest point in 70 months.

While addressing the federal cabinet, he mentioned that inflation has decreased after 70 months, which will ease the burden on the common man. He added that inflation is expected to decrease further, but it is up to the State Bank to make that decision.

He criticised the protests for creating chaos across the country, especially in Islamabad, where violence and destruction occurred. He also pointed out that Rangers and police officers lost their lives during the protests, adding that these actions had tarnished the country’s image.

The prime minister further explained that the stock exchange lost 3,500 points in a single day due to the protests, but once action was taken against the protests and they were called off, the market rebounded the next day, recovering all previous losses and even making gains. This, he said, demonstrates that stability is crucial for economic improvement.

He emphasized that the country needs to focus on economic growth and that the reduction in inflation is the result of teamwork, which is positive news for Pakistanis. He noted that inflation was at 3.5% during Nawaz Sharif’s government, and after a long period, it has now decreased to 4.9%.

The prime minister also stated that smuggling from Afghanistan has ceased due to the military’s strong control, leading to a decrease in the price of sugar. In the past, millions of tons of sugar were smuggled, driving up prices. Now, with the ample availability of sugar, exports have also been made possible. He credited the army’s control, rather than the Rangers or Intelligence Bureau, for ending the smuggling.

Additionally, he spoke about the loss Pakistan suffered when the European Union imposed a ban on PIA following a statement made by a minister’s pilot. However, he welcomed the good news that the ban has now been lifted and congratulated Khawaja Saad Rafique for this achievement.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

