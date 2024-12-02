Tutor arrested for raping pupil in Lahore

LAHORE – The Gulshan Ravi police have arrested Adil, the man accused of raping 10-year-old Ismail, a fourth-grade student.

According to the complaint, Ismail had been going to Adil’s house for tuition, where the suspect sexually abused him for the past four to five months.

The police have taken Adil into custody, registered a case, and transferred him to the investigation wing for further inquiries.

SP Iqbal Town Bilal Ahmed commended SHO Gulshan Ravi Adil Anjum and his team for their swift response in apprehending the suspect, stressing that those who commit such heinous acts against children and women deserve no mercy.