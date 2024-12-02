Kp Cabinet Approves Compensation Package For D Chowk Protest Victims

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has approved a compensation package for D-Chowk tragedy victims.

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Dr Saif, announced that the provincial cabinet has approved a compensation package for the martyrs and injured of the D-Chowk tragedy.

According to the approved package, families of the martyrs will receive Rs10 million each, while the injured will be granted Rs1 million.

Dr Saif stated that compensation has already been allocated for the confirmed martyrs’ families, and verification of additional victims is ongoing, ensuring their families will also receive compensation upon confirmation.