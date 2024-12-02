Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Rabi Pirzada finds her ‘sincere man’ as fans sending wedding wishes

LAHORE – Former pop singer and television host Rabi Pirzada, who quit the entertainment industry and embraced a devout path, appears to have found her ‘sincere man’ to begin a new chapter in her life.

Taking to social media, Pirzada, who these days spend his time in calligraphy, shared a photo as she can be seen placing her hands on shoulder of a mysterious man in black dress. The face of the man has been cropped in the photo.

She also dropped a cryptic caption stating: “Alhamdulillah! A sincere man’s shoulder is very important for every woman!”

The post a stormed on social media as fans are extending congratulations for marrying while it is yet to surface if the 32-year-old has tied the knot.

