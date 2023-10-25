Karachi police increase traffic violation fines

KARACHI – Police in Sindh have raised the fines for breaking traffic laws in an effort to improve road safety and motivate people to follow the rules.

The Karachi Traffic Police announced on its official social media accounts that these charges will be applicable to all cars as of November 1.

The penalty for going over the speed limit has been raised to Rs. 1000 for vehicles and jeeps and Rs. 700 for motorcycle riders. Car owners will pay Rs. 3000 and motorcycle riders Rs. 2000 for driving on the wrong side of the road.

Here are the complete list of revised fines for traffic violations