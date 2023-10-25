ECP invites international observers for upcoming general elections

ISLAMABAD – The Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omar Hamid Khan has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to invite international observers for the upcoming elections, expediting the visa process within one week to ensure their swift arrival in Pakistan.

Omar Hamid Khan chaired an Inter-Ministerial meeting at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad to assess arrangements for the forthcoming General Elections and the invitation of international observers.

The Election Commission Secretary said the commission has adopted an open-door policy, extending invitations to international observers from across the globe to oversee Pakistan’s elections.

The Secretary of the Election Commission issued directives to the Ministry of Interior and other relevant organizations to ensure the safety of international observers and to resolve all security-related matters within a two-week timeframe.

The Federal Board of Revenue was tasked with exempting international observers, including media representatives, from customs duties for their equipment and essentials while providing necessary support. To oversee these efforts, an Action Committee was formed, which will report on progress every 15 days.

Special Secretary Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, Zafar Iqbal Hussain and other senior officers participated in the meeting. Senior officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Federal Board of Revenue and other related institutions also participated in the meeting.

Apart from this, the Joint Election Commissioners of the four provinces, who were appointed as focal persons regarding the observers, also participated in this meeting.