Ali Zafar reacts to Pakistan's losing streak in the World Cup

Pakistan's ongoing struggles in the ICC World Cup prompted the internationally acclaimed singer Ali Zafar to express his sarcasm towards the national team.

He took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to post a tongue-in-cheek message, offering mock congratulations to the national team ahead of their match against South Africa on October 27. In his post, the singer said, "Congratulations Pakistan on your victory against South Africa on Friday. "

Zafar's tweet garnered numerous responses from social media users who believed the singer was being prematurely optimistic.

"Are you still in disbelief?" one user asked Ali Zafar.

Hain 🙄 Ap bhi sadmy mein hn abi tk — Psycho ツ (@PsychoO_Says) October 25, 2023

"Ali Zafar is ahead of his time," remarked another.

Wah ali zafar bhai living in the future — Husnain Bukhari 🇫🇷🇵🇰 (@Husnainbukhari_) October 25, 2023

Pakistan have played five group matches in the tournament thus far, securing victory in two and suffering defeat in three. Currently, Pakistan occupy the fifth position on the points table with 4 points.

To reach the maximum possible point total of 12, Pakistan have four remaining matches. The national team is scheduled to face South Africa on October 27, Bangladesh on October 31, New Zealand on November 4, and England on November 11.