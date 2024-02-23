Saba Qamar shares funny reel with fans

Pakistani television actress Saba Qamar has once again left the internet smitten with her talent as she has shared another reel showing her effervescence and fun personality.

Qamar, who has shown her impeccable acting skills in a number of commercially and critically successful drama serials and films, enjoys unprecedented stardom and grandeur. Having gained 5.8 million followers on the picture-sharing app, the Hindi Medium actress frequently shares candid moments from her personal and professional life.

Taking to Instagram, the Fraud actress shared a reel with her friend and celebrity makeup artist, Astel Bhatti. The Hum Sab Umeed Se Hain star and Bhatti lip synced to a funny audio in Punjabi language and the dhol beating in the background. By the looks of the surroundings, it seemed as though Qamar was present on the sets of one of her projects.

“Be a little extra, be insane,” Qamar captioned.

Social media users loved the star's energy and dropped comments under her post.

On the acting front, Qamar was recently seen in Hindi Medium, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Kamli, Dil Diyan Gallan, Iss Dil Ki Essi Ki Tessi, Hangor S-131, Sikka, Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, Gunah, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer and Pagal Khana.