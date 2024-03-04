PTI presidential candidate Mahmood Achakzai’s house raided in Quetta

A prevailing sense of despair lingers among members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as heavy-handedness by law enforcers and agencies continues unabated and now PTI presidential candidate Mahmood Achakzai’s residence in Quetta was raided on Sunday night.
The development comes days after Sunni Ittehad Council nominated Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party President Mehmood Khan Achakzai as their candidate for the top slot.
The raid comes few days before the presidential election in which Achakzai is a candidate. Clips shared online show long line of vehicles entering Achakzai’s street at night.
Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Secretary General Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal said it had been carried out presence of judge. He denounced raise as a ‘pressure tactic’ and said that the raid was carried out after Achakzai exposed electoral rigging.
The party announced protests against the raid at 3pm on Monday. Achakzai himself has not yet made a statement on the raid.
Politicians, and political leaders denounced raid on Achakzai's house, expressing outrage. Mengal stated that he strongly condemned the raid, which he believed indicated a lack of tolerance for the truth.
Omar Ayub Khan also condemned the incident, stating that such tactics were to be expected from the Shehbaz government.
Earlier, Achakzai dialed his tirade against establishment, lamenting election rigging and interference.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
