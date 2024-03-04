PTI presidential candidate Mahmood Achakzai’s house raided in Quetta

A prevailing sense of despair lingers among members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as heavy-handedness by law enforcers and agencies continues unabated and now PTI presidential candidate Mahmood Achakzai’s residence in Quetta was raided on Sunday night.

The development comes days after Sunni Ittehad Council nominated Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party President Mehmood Khan Achakzai as their candidate for the top slot.

The raid comes few days before the presidential election in which Achakzai is a candidate. Clips shared online show long line of vehicles entering Achakzai’s street at night.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Secretary General Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal said it had been carried out presence of judge. He denounced raise as a ‘pressure tactic’ and said that the raid was carried out after Achakzai exposed electoral rigging.

The party announced protests against the raid at 3pm on Monday. Achakzai himself has not yet made a statement on the raid.

Politicians, and political leaders denounced raid on Achakzai's house, expressing outrage. Mengal stated that he strongly condemned the raid, which he believed indicated a lack of tolerance for the truth.

Omar Ayub Khan also condemned the incident, stating that such tactics were to be expected from the Shehbaz government.

Earlier, Achakzai dialed his tirade against establishment, lamenting election rigging and interference.