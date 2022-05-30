Pakistan declares high alert against Monkeypox as outbreak reported in multiple countries
Share
ISLAMABAD – The top health body has issued special instructions to all national and provincial health authorities to remain on high alert for any suspected case of Monkeypox.
An official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that the situation is being closely monitored by the authorities.
He also rejected the information circulating on social media about the Monkeypox case in Pakistan as incorrect.
No case of Monkeypox has yet been diagnosed in Pakistan so far, he asserted.
Last week, rhe World Health Organization (WHO) said that more cases of the viral zoonotic disease would spread further as 20 countries across the world have reported monkeypox infection.
Monkeypox is a rare viral infection in which a patient develops a rash within one to three days after the appearance of a fever. Headache, muscle pain, exhaustion and lymphadenopathy are other symptoms.
The incubation period is usually seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days. The illness typically lasts for two to four weeks.
No monkeypox case detected in Pakistan, says top ... 09:54 PM | 24 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s National Institute of Health confirmed on Tuesday that no cases of monkeypox have ...
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Pakistan jumps six places in WEF’s 2021 tourism rankings10:55 AM | 30 May, 2022
- Pakistan's Mueed Baloch wins silver in 400m race in Iran10:11 AM | 30 May, 2022
- Pakistan declares high alert against Monkeypox as outbreak reported ...09:36 AM | 30 May, 2022
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:54 AM | 30 May, 2022
- Pakistani Olympian Mahoor Shahzad is engaged!09:32 AM | 29 May, 2022
- Watch – Saba Qamar loses her cool at press conference09:36 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan gets clean chit in drugs case07:47 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022