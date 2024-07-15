PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique appeals for release of PTI activist Sanam Javed

ISLAMABAD – Sanam Javed, the famous activist of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been held again in a case relating to May 9 violence, soon after her release in another case.
As PTI lamented the repeated implications of Sanam Javed, calling it an act driven by malafide intentions, Nawaz Sharif's close and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique also demanded the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist.
in a post shared on social media, Saad Rafique wrote Sanam Javed's children must be waiting for the release of their mother. They are not at fault; the authorities should show mercy and let her go home.
Islamabad's local court earlier discharged Sanam Javed from case of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) upon request for her physical remand.
After her release, Sanam Javed had gone with her lawyers, but Islamabad police re-arrested her.
Sanam Javed is facing plethora of cases filed against her across the country in the wake of the May 9 roits in which civilian and military installations were attacked.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 15, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
