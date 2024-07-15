PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique appeals for release of PTI activist Sanam Javed

ISLAMABAD – Sanam Javed, the famous activist of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been held again in a case relating to May 9 violence, soon after her release in another case.

As PTI lamented the repeated implications of Sanam Javed, calling it an act driven by malafide intentions, Nawaz Sharif's close and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique also demanded the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist.

in a post shared on social media, Saad Rafique wrote Sanam Javed's children must be waiting for the release of their mother. They are not at fault; the authorities should show mercy and let her go home.

Islamabad's local court earlier discharged Sanam Javed from case of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) upon request for her physical remand.

After her release, Sanam Javed had gone with her lawyers, but Islamabad police re-arrested her.

Sanam Javed is facing plethora of cases filed against her across the country in the wake of the May 9 roits in which civilian and military installations were attacked.