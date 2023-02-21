Suzuki, Toyota shock customers with another price hike; check new rates here

KARACHI – Pak Suzuki Motor Company, and Toyota Indus Motor Company have increased car prices for another in the ongoing calendar year, with the hike going as high as Rs 263,000.

Suzuki, known for being the country’s leading carmaker, revised rates for the fourth time in 2023. The auto giant flagged soaring inflation and massive devaluation of the Pakistani rupee as factors for the recent surge.

Suzuki’s most famous hatchback Alto VX will now be sold for Rs2,144,000 with an increase of Rs110,000. The company’s Wagon R saw a price increase of Rs185,000 and will now be sold for Rs3,062,000.

The new price of Swift has been set at over Rs4 million, this variant was previously sold at Rs3,807,000.

Here are the latest prices of Suzuki models

Toyota prices

Following the same trend, Toyota too soared the prices in wake of the Pakistani rupee’s depreciation against the greenback. The carmaker claims to be facing issues in maintaining its current prices amid the worst economic crisis in recent years.

In recent times, Kia, Hyundai, and other automobile companies increased the prices of their cars, passing portion of increase in expenses to the consumers.