Two Levies men martyred in Mastung attack

MASTUNG – At least two Levies men were martyred as terrorists stormed a check post near Babri area of Mastung district in Balochistan.
Assistant Commissioner Mastung said that the area has been sealed and the search for the attackers is underway.
Meanwhile, the residents of the area blocked the Quetta-Taftan national highway after the terror incident.
The officials also said that the terrorists also took the weapons of the martyred personnel with them after the attack.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Mastung attack and prayed for the martyred personnel’s high ranks in the hereafter.
PM Shehbaz also expressed his condolences to the families of the Levies officials.
Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attacks on the Levies force.
Bizenjo also expressed his grief over the martyrdom of the two levies personnel. He offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the terror incidents.
Terror incidents are a cause of concern, CM Bizenjo said in a statement, highlighting that “the enemies want to deteriorate the peace of the province.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 21, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|267
|269
|Euro
|EUR
|279.7
|282.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|318
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.1
|72.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70.1
|70.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178
|180.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.18
|707.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.76
|38.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.56
|33.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|856.44
|865.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.23
|166.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|682.82
|690.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.05
|73.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192
|194
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.26
|26.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|284.33
|286.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Karachi
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Quetta
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Attock
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Multan
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.