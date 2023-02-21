Search

Sonu Nigam manhandled during Mumbai concert

Web Desk 03:30 PM | 21 Feb, 2023
Source: Instagram

During a musical event in Chembur Mumbai, it has been reported that singer Sonu Nigam and his team were attacked while disembarking from the stage. Following the incident, the team proceeded to file a complaint against the perpetrators at a nearby police station.

A video circulating on social media appears to show the singer's team being forcefully pushed off the stage.

According to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Prakash Phaterpekar, the Kal Ho Na Ho singer was descending from the stage when a group of people rushed towards him to take selfies. Although the bodyguards were attempting to push them away, a member of Nigam's team was accidentally pushed, and nothing happened to him.

On the other hand, IndiaToday reports that Nigam's team alleges that the accuser mistreated Nigam's manager. The MLA's son first pushed Nigam's bodyguard, Hari, and then pushed Nigam himself as he was coming down from the stage. Rabbani Khan, the son of Nigam's maestro, was also present at the event and fell down during the chaos.

Khan was immediately transported to Zen Hospital in Chembur and sustained multiple injuries. Nigam was rattled by the incident, but he did not sustain any injuries. Rabbani is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have reported that a case has been filed for wrongful restraint and causing hurt voluntarily. As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hemraj Singh Rajput, "The incident took place when Sonu Nigam was leaving the stage after performing live at the Chembur festival. Someone stopped him from behind, and when two people accompanying the singer attempted to move the person aside, he pushed them down the stairs, resulting in one of them getting injured."

Swapnil Phaterpekar, the man charged in the incident, is the son of MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, the DCP added. Currently, the police are investigating the incident, reviewing the video and interviewing Sonu to establish a comprehensive understanding of the situation

