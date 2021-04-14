'Happy Baisakhi,’ PM Imran to Sikh community
Web Desk
04:20 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
'Happy Baisakhi,’ PM Imran to Sikh community
Caption:   File photo
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday wished a "happy Baisakhi festival" to the Sikh community in Pakistan.

"Wishing our Sikh community a happy Baisakhi festival. We have granted Sikh Diaspora and Indian Yatrees special permission to visit their holy Gurdwaras in Pak and attend the Baisakhi rituals," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He added that the Sikh diaspora and other yatrees will be facilitated with Langar, transport, and accommodation under strict coronavirus protocols on the occasion.

The Baisakhi festival marks the New Year's day for the Sikh community.

Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan via Wagah border for ... 11:48 PM | 12 Apr, 2021

LAHORE – A thousand Sikh pilgrims have reached Pakistan to pay a visit to their religious sites as part of ...

TOP LISTS

