'Happy Baisakhi,’ PM Imran to Sikh community
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday wished a "happy Baisakhi festival" to the Sikh community in Pakistan.
"Wishing our Sikh community a happy Baisakhi festival. We have granted Sikh Diaspora and Indian Yatrees special permission to visit their holy Gurdwaras in Pak and attend the Baisakhi rituals," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
He added that the Sikh diaspora and other yatrees will be facilitated with Langar, transport, and accommodation under strict coronavirus protocols on the occasion.
The Baisakhi festival marks the New Year's day for the Sikh community.
