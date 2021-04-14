Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi reach career-best ODI rankings
LAHORE – After Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s feat as world’s No 1 batsman, opener Fakhar and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi have also gained their career best positions in the ICC’s ODI rankings.
Fakhar Zaman has reached his career-best ranking of 7 in the ICC table after hitting back-to-back centuries against South Africa. In the previous ICC ranking, the left-handed batsman had jumped seven places and reached the 12th position.
Babar Azam 🔝🔥— ICC (@ICC) April 14, 2021
The Pakistan captain has overtaken Virat Kohli to become the No.1 batsman in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC men's ODI rankings 👑 pic.twitter.com/krxoKRDsSY
On the other hand, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi also made progress and reach the number 11 position in the bowlers rankings.
