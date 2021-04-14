Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi reach career-best ODI rankings
Web Desk
04:51 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi reach career-best ODI rankings
LAHORE – After Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s feat as world’s No 1 batsman, opener Fakhar and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi have also gained their career best positions in the ICC’s ODI rankings.

Fakhar Zaman has reached his career-best ranking of 7 in the ICC table after hitting back-to-back centuries against South Africa. In the previous ICC ranking, the left-handed batsman had jumped seven places and reached the 12th position.

On the other hand, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi also made progress and reach the number 11 position in the bowlers rankings.

