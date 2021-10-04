Mohammad Hafeez recovers from dengue

Pakistan star cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has recovered from the dengue fever and will resume training today.

Hafeez was part of Central Punjab's squad for the ongoing National T20 Cup but he had pulled out from the first-leg of the competition held at Pindi Cricket Stadium. Now he will take part in the second leg of the tournament at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Hafeez initially withdrew of the tournament due to food poisoning. Later, it was revealed that he had tested positive for dengue virus.

Hafeez, who is also part of Pakistan's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, will inform Central Punjab regarding his availability while he assesses his fitness after today's training session.