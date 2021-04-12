Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan via Wagah border for Baisakhi
Share
LAHORE – A thousand Sikh pilgrims have reached Pakistan to pay a visit to their religious sites as part of Baisakhi celebrations.
The Sikh pilgrims reached Lahore via the Wagah Border on Monday, according to local media.
The Baisakhi festival marks New Year day for the Sikh community.
Total of about 815 #Sikh Yatrees arrived in #Pakistan this morning from India via JCP Wagah to attend #baisakhi rituals at #Gurudwara #PanjaSahib Hassanabadal @PakinIndia @IndiainPakistan pic.twitter.com/UrJFBUS5LB— Ashish K Singh (ABP News) (@AshishSinghLIVE) April 12, 2021
Under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, a large number of pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions each year.
In February, India denied permission to a group of pilgrims who wanted to visit Pakistan, citing security and the coronavirus situation in the South Asian country for denying 600 pilgrims.
Pakistan issues visas to Sikh pilgrims for annual ... 11:00 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – More than 1,100 Sikh pilgrims from India have been issued visas by Pakistan High Commission to ...
- Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan via Wagah border for Baisakhi11:48 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- UN Economic and Social Council Forum – PM Imran stresses on ...11:28 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
-
- Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of three youth in occupied ...10:13 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Saudi team accepts Peshawar Zalmi’s challenge to friendly cricket ...10:03 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Jannat Mirza's new dance video leaves fans awestruck04:32 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Sania Saeed and Hina Altaf to feature in drama Doar03:37 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Meera announces entering politics soon03:15 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021