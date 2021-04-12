Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan via Wagah border for Baisakhi

LAHORE – A thousand Sikh pilgrims have reached Pakistan to pay a visit to their religious sites as part of Baisakhi celebrations.

The Sikh pilgrims reached Lahore via the Wagah Border on Monday, according to local media.

The Baisakhi festival marks New Year day for the Sikh community.

Under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, a large number of pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions each year.

In February, India denied permission to a group of pilgrims who wanted to visit Pakistan, citing security and the coronavirus situation in the South Asian country for denying 600 pilgrims.