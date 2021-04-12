Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan via Wagah border for Baisakhi
Web Desk
11:48 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan via Wagah border for Baisakhi
Share

LAHORE – A thousand Sikh pilgrims have reached Pakistan to pay a visit to their religious sites as part of Baisakhi celebrations.

The Sikh pilgrims reached Lahore via the Wagah Border on Monday, according to local media.

The Baisakhi festival marks New Year day for the Sikh community.

Under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, a large number of pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions each year.

In February, India denied permission to a group of pilgrims who wanted to visit Pakistan, citing security and the coronavirus situation in the South Asian country for denying 600 pilgrims.

Pakistan issues visas to Sikh pilgrims for annual ... 11:00 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – More than 1,100 Sikh pilgrims from India have been issued visas by Pakistan High Commission to ...

More From This Category
UN Economic and Social Council Forum – PM Imran ...
11:28 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
Khabrain Group's Zia Shahid passes away in Lahore
10:47 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of three ...
10:13 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
PAF’s Hamid Rashid Randhawa promoted to the ...
09:16 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
Pakistani banks announce Ramadan holiday
08:33 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
Pakistani, German FMs discuss economic linkages, ...
08:50 PM | 12 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik on 11th wedding anniversary
05:02 PM | 12 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr