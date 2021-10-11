Dr AQ Khan's last letter to Sindh CM surfaces after his death

KARACHI – Father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme had written many letters, however, his last letter to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah came to light after his demise on Sunday.

Khan, who was hailed as a national hero for transforming Pakistan into the world's first Islamic nuclear power, had expressed his gratitude to CM Murad Ali Shah for showing concerns about his deteriorating health.

The national icon said no official from any of the other provinces contacted him in his tough times, except the PPP leader. Dr Qadeer wrote, “I am happy that the Chief Minister of my province remembered me.” He said that it seems that the PM and CMs of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab are waiting to hear the ‘good news’ of my death.

Meanwhile, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah was the only Sindh government official who attended the funeral prayers of Dr A.Q Khan. Shah was travelled to Islamabad despite bad weather and attended the funeral prayers of Abdul Qadeer Khan which was occurred amid downpour.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Acting Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi also attended the funeral prayers.

Earlier, Khan speaking with a leading daily lamented being ignored by the government officials. “I am quite disappointed that neither the prime minister nor his cabinet members have enquired after me,” he said while recovering from Covid-19.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan disappointed with PM Imran, ... 10:52 AM | 13 Sep, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The national hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, who is currently hospitalized after contracting novel ...

Abdul Qadeer Khan celebrated as the father of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons programme, died on Sunday at 85. He was laid to rest with state honour.

He passed away in country’s federal capital, where he had recently been hospitalised with a novel virus. IIU VC led his funeral prayers while a large number of mourners attended his funeral prayers and he was laid to rest at the G8 graveyard.