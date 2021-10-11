PML-N stalwart Pervaiz Malik passes away at 73

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League (N) Lahore President and Member of the National Assembly Pervaiz Malik passed away on Monday.

Reports in local media quoting his family said the former Minister for Commerce passed away after cardiac arrest. Malik was reportedly ill for quite some time and breathed his last earlier today.

His son, Ali Pervaiz, while speaking with a leading daily said his father was ill for a long time and passed away after a heart attack. My father continued to look after party matters on the leadership's direction despite being ill, he added.

Meanwhile, Malik’s brother and UHS V-C Professor Dr Javed Akram said he passed away following prolonged cardiac issues. He was brought to Akram Medical Complex. His funeral prayers will be offered tomorrow at 9am at a ground near Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Meanwhile, party President and former CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over his demise saying PML-N lost a sincere leader today. Malik's services for the party, nation, and democracy would be remembered forever. He was a valuable asset of PML-N and it will not be possible to fill the gap he has left behind, the Leader of the Opposition said.

A number of political leaders have expressed condolences on the passing away of the PML-N stalwart.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے صدر اور قائد حزب اختلاف شہباز شریف کا پارٹی کے سینئر رہنما پرویز ملک کے انتقال پر رنج و غم اور افسوس کا اظہار



پارٹی آج ایک نہایت قابل، وفادار، بہادر، مخلص رہنما اور نہایت اچھے انسان سے محروم ہو گئی ہے pic.twitter.com/uylfTPcFdZ — PML(N) (@pmln_org) October 11, 2021

انکل پرویز ملک ایک نہایت اچھے، عجز و انکسارکا پیکر اور خلق خدا کا بھلا کرنے والے رحم دل انسان تھے۔ ان کی وفات کا اتنا ہی شدید صدمہ ہے جیسے اپنے والد اور شفیق بزرگ کو کھونے کا غم۔ اللہ تعالی مرحوم کو جنت الفردوس میں بلند مقام عطا فرمائے اور لواحقین کو صبر جمیل دے۔ آمین — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) October 11, 2021

Speaker @AsadQaiserPTI & Deputy Speaker @QasimKhanSuri have expressed their deep grief over sad demise of Member of National Assembly Muhammad Pervaiz Malik & prayed to Almighty Allah to rest departed soul in eternal peace & grant patience to bereaved family to bear this loss. pic.twitter.com/ZKT5sIEeUn — National Assembly of Pakistan🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) October 11, 2021

Our beloved Pervaiz Malik MNA from Lahore left for eternal abode. May Allah Kareem rest his soul in eternal peace. A great loss for all of us. — Azam Nazeer Tarar (@AzamNazeerTarar) October 11, 2021

ملک پرویز صاحب کی رحلت کا سن کر انتہائ دکھ ہوا، انتہائ نفیس ملنسار اور محبت کرنیوالے شخص ملک صاحب you will be missed RIP — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 11, 2021

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of a Member National Assembly Muhammad Pervaiz Malik. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. May Allah bless him with high ranks in Jannah and give patience to his family, Ameen. pic.twitter.com/o95PJbVroQ — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) October 11, 2021

Pervaiz Malik had been elected five times from the Punjab capital. He had been elected as MNA from Lahore's NA-133 seat after the General Elections 2018. The deceased wife Shaista Pervaiz and son, Ali Pervaiz Malik, are both MNAs as well.