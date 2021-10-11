PML-N stalwart Pervaiz Malik passes away at 73
11:45 AM | 11 Oct, 2021
PML-N stalwart Pervaiz Malik passes away at 73
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League (N) Lahore President and Member of the National Assembly Pervaiz Malik passed away on Monday.

Reports in local media quoting his family said the former Minister for Commerce passed away after cardiac arrest. Malik was reportedly ill for quite some time and breathed his last earlier today.

His son, Ali Pervaiz, while speaking with a leading daily said his father was ill for a long time and passed away after a heart attack. My father continued to look after party matters on the leadership's direction despite being ill, he added.

Meanwhile, Malik’s brother and UHS V-C Professor Dr Javed Akram said he passed away following prolonged cardiac issues. He was brought to Akram Medical Complex. His funeral prayers will be offered tomorrow at 9am at a ground near Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Meanwhile, party President and former CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over his demise saying PML-N lost a sincere leader today. Malik's services for the party, nation, and democracy would be remembered forever. He was a valuable asset of PML-N and it will not be possible to fill the gap he has left behind, the Leader of the Opposition said.

A number of political leaders have expressed condolences on the passing away of the PML-N stalwart.

Pervaiz Malik had been elected five times from the Punjab capital. He had been elected as MNA from Lahore's NA-133 seat after the General Elections 2018. The deceased wife Shaista Pervaiz and son, Ali Pervaiz Malik, are both MNAs as well.

