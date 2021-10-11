Pakistani man killed while resisting robbery in Spain

BARCELONA – A Pakistani man was murdered over resistance during a robbery in Barcelona - one of the most popular destinations to visit in Spain.

The Pakistani man, who was reputedly the owner of the shop, was stabbed by the muggers in a local neighborhood of Barcelona. The tragic incident occurred around 11 pm on Friday while the victim succumbed to the fatal wounds before reaching the hospital.

According to the postmortem report, the deceased suffered severe wounds and was died before arriving at the medical facility.

Meanwhile, the gruesome killing has sparked outrage among the local residents of the vicinity. The residents have called for a protest in front of the city council at 10.30 am today while the social media campaign continued against the killing of a Pakistani man.