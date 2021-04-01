Pakistani man dies after his private parts mutilated in Sharjah brawl
SHARJAH – A Pakistani man was killed after he was stabbed by suspects in his private parts in Sharjah, UAE, following a brawl.
The incident occurred in the Al Buteina area on Tuesday this week after a number of Pakistani expatriates engaged in dispute. The deceased person was also involved in the dispute.
According to Sharjah police, the suspects had attacked the victim and stabbed him in his private parts, which led to his death.
Police reached the spot immediately after receiving the call from a eye witness. The victim was shifted to Al Qassimi Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in the brawl.
