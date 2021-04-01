Pakistani man dies after his private parts mutilated in Sharjah brawl

10:36 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Pakistani man dies after his private parts mutilated in Sharjah brawl
Share

SHARJAH – A Pakistani man was killed after he was stabbed by suspects in his private parts in Sharjah, UAE, following a brawl.

The incident occurred in the Al Buteina area on Tuesday this week after a number of Pakistani expatriates engaged in dispute. The deceased person was also involved in the dispute.

According to Sharjah police, the suspects had attacked the victim and stabbed him in his private parts, which led to his death.

Police reached the spot immediately after receiving the call from a eye witness. The victim was shifted to Al Qassimi Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in the brawl.

Bella Hadid slams the murder of Pakistani Uber ... 05:12 PM | 1 Apr, 2021

Bella Hadid has slammed the brutal killing of Pakistani driver Mohammad Anwar in Washington as the supermodel mourned ...

More From This Category
Polish envoy meets COAS Bajwa, appreciates ...
10:56 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Pakistani court clears Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine ...
09:55 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Pakistan vows action against five suspects after ...
08:57 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
COVID-19 negative certificate must for tourists ...
08:18 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Massive fire erupts at Urdu Bazaar Rawalpindi
09:13 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
No trade with India until occupied Kashmir’s ...
07:44 PM | 1 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dia Mirza announces pregnancy, shares picture of her baby bump
09:27 PM | 1 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr