Polish envoy meets COAS Bajwa, appreciates Pakistan's peace efforts
Piotr A. Opalinski, Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation between both countries were discussed, according to the ISPR.
COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Poland which are anchored by mutual trust and profound historic foundations.
Pakistan Army chief further expressed that both countries have convergence of strategic interests on a range of security issues including fight against terrorism.
Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.
- Polish envoy meets COAS Bajwa, appreciates Pakistan's peace efforts10:56 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
