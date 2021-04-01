Polish envoy meets COAS Bajwa, appreciates Pakistan's peace efforts

10:56 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Polish envoy meets COAS Bajwa, appreciates Pakistan's peace efforts
Share

Piotr A. Opalinski, Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation between both countries were discussed, according to the ISPR.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Poland which are anchored by mutual trust and profound historic foundations.

Pakistan Army chief further expressed that both countries have convergence of strategic interests on a range of security issues including fight against terrorism.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

More From This Category
Pakistani man dies after his private parts ...
10:36 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Pakistani court clears Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine ...
09:55 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Pakistan vows action against five suspects after ...
08:57 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
COVID-19 negative certificate must for tourists ...
08:18 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Massive fire erupts at Urdu Bazaar Rawalpindi
09:13 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
No trade with India until occupied Kashmir’s ...
07:44 PM | 1 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dia Mirza announces pregnancy, shares picture of her baby bump
09:27 PM | 1 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr