UN adopts resolution calling for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza as Israel continues attacks

NEW YORK – United Nations General Assembly holds an emergency special session at its headquarters in New York where over 150 countries voted in favour for resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
As the US, Tel Aviv, and some European nations opposed the resolution, the majority of countries stood with Palestinians as the death toll soared to over 18,000.
UN resolution calls for humanitarian ceasefire for both sides to comply with international law, and for humanitarian access to hostages as well as their immediate and unconditional release, a statement said.
Palestine government hailed the voting as the war enters third month, and aid groups sound alarm bells on the humanitarian situation in the enclave.
In a statement, the UN said the resolution was drafted by Egypt and included about 100 co-sponsors. It was a short and straightforward resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.
The countries that voted in favour are Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Burundi, Cambodia, Canada, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Congo, Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Finland, France, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Honduras, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Libya, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Korea (South Korea), Republic of Moldova, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Switzerland, Syria, Tajikistan, Thailand, East Timor, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Tuvalu, Turkey, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Republic of Tanzania, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Vietnam, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe
Those who voted against the voting includes Austria, Czechia, Guatemala, Israel, Liberia, Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, United States.
Meanwhile, Argentina, Bulgaria, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Malawi, Marshall Islands, Netherlands, Palau, Panama, Romania, Slovakia, South Sudan, Togo, Tonga, Ukraine, United Kingdom, and Uruguay abstained from voting.
As the US stands with Tel Aviv, media reports suggest that US President Joe Biden advised Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to look hard-line stance.
Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against US dollar, and other currencies on Wednesday.
During the mid of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.8 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro dropped slightly at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|286
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.68
|40.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.99
|41.39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.04
|930.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.86
|61.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.88
|175.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.02
|26.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.31
|745.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.11
|27.41
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.13
|325.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.94
|8.09
Gold prices moved down in the local market amid negative trend in the international market.
On Wednesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs1,800 and hovers at Rs213,600.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by over Rs1,400 to Rs183,130. Price of 22 Karat Gold is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs188,650 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,700 for each tola.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal stands stands at $1978 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
