‘We are paid for 6, not 4.5 days,' CJP Isa tells Justice Ahsan for leaving before time on working day

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has lamented Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s letter, reminding the junior judge that top judges are paid for six days.
He responded to a letter from Justice Ahsan in which latter revealed that special benches were formed to hear appeals against the ban on the trial of civilians in military court and that Justice Mazahar Naqvi’s appeals were not approved by the SC committee.
Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa expressed annoyance over the assertion of not consulting the former in bench formation.
CJP Isa said he is always available for all his colleagues, but mentioned that you (Justice Ahsan) neither came to talk to me by intercom or cell phone or personally to express your concerns.
He further mentioned attempting to contact Justice Ahsan after receiving his letter but found out that he left for Lahore early before the end of the working day. CJP added that judges are paid to work six days, not four and a half days.
Calling judicial work of paramount importance, the top judge said he had initially scheduled the committee meeting after all work would be done by Friday afternoon.
He mentioned that committee meeting was delayed due to Justice Ahsan’s unavailability and then another due to him attending a conference.
Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against US dollar, and other currencies on Wednesday.
During the mid of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.8 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro dropped slightly at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|286
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.68
|40.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.99
|41.39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.04
|930.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.86
|61.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.88
|175.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.02
|26.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.31
|745.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.11
|27.41
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.13
|325.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.94
|8.09
Gold prices moved down in the local market amid negative trend in the international market.
On Wednesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs1,800 and hovers at Rs213,600.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by over Rs1,400 to Rs183,130. Price of 22 Karat Gold is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs188,650 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,700 for each tola.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal stands stands at $1978 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
