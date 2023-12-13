‘We are paid for 6, not 4.5 days,' CJP Isa tells Justice Ahsan for leaving before time on working day

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has lamented Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s letter, reminding the junior judge that top judges are paid for six days.

He responded to a letter from Justice Ahsan in which latter revealed that special benches were formed to hear appeals against the ban on the trial of civilians in military court and that Justice Mazahar Naqvi’s appeals were not approved by the SC committee.

Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa expressed annoyance over the assertion of not consulting the former in bench formation.

CJP Isa said he is always available for all his colleagues, but mentioned that you (Justice Ahsan) neither came to talk to me by intercom or cell phone or personally to express your concerns.

He further mentioned attempting to contact Justice Ahsan after receiving his letter but found out that he left for Lahore early before the end of the working day. CJP added that judges are paid to work six days, not four and a half days.

Calling judicial work of paramount importance, the top judge said he had initially scheduled the committee meeting after all work would be done by Friday afternoon.

He mentioned that committee meeting was delayed due to Justice Ahsan’s unavailability and then another due to him attending a conference.