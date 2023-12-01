Search

Pakistan

CJP Isa orders auction of two luxury vehicles

02:26 PM | 1 Dec, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has made a significant decision to auction the luxury vehicles provided to him by the federal and Punjab governments for use.

The top court’s registrar has sent a letter to the federal government cabinet secretary and Punjab chief secretary, telling them that SC purchased a new Mercedes Benz worth Rs61 million for the use of CJP in September 2020.

“A brand new bullet-proof Toyota Land Cruiser, Registration No LEG-S00, was also provided by the Government of Punjab for the use of the chief justice of Pakistan, which is parked in the Supreme Court Rest House in GOR, Lahore,” read the letter.

The letter stated that every judge of the top court had been allocated two vehicles as per rules.

“Justice Isa has not used the said Mercedes sedan nor the Toyota Land Cruiser,” it said, adding that it is an “inappropriate splurge of scarce public resources to buy imported luxury vehicles for the use of constitutional and public office holders”.

“Therefore, these vehicles may be collected and auctioned and the money realised from the sale be spent on much needed public transport,” said the letter.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa took oath as the 29th CJP in September earlier this year, replacing his predecessor Umar Ata Bandial.

