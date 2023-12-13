Islamabad weather update today: Here's latest weather forecast for Pakistan's capital

Met Office has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country including the federal capital Islamabad during the next 24 hours.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi and many other regions in Pakistan have been hit by a cold wave.

In its fresh advisory, Pakistan Meteorological Department said Islamabad and other regions brace for the effects of an impending winter season.

Islamabad Rain Update

On Wednesday, it was sunny in twin cities, and there is no chance of rain or thunderstorms in evening as well.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached 16°C, while the temperature is expected to drop to 5°C in the night.

Meanwhile, Humidity was recorded at over 47 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 2 km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at around 157, which is very unhealthy.

Experts said health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Weather in other parts of country

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in northern districts.

Fog, and smog are likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night hours. Partly cloudy to cloudy weather is Likely in western Balochistan.

Lowest Temperatures

Leh -12°C, Skardu -07°C, Kalat, Srinagar -05°C, Dir and Quetta -03°C.