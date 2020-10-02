US President Trump, First Lady Melania test positive for Covid-19
11:11 AM | 2 Oct, 2020
US President Trump, First Lady Melania test positive for Covid-19
WASHINGTON - United States President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have tested positive for Covid-19 today (Friday).

In a tweet today, the US President said that they will begin quarantine and recovery process immediately, adding that, “We will get through this TOGETHER!”.

The US President tested coronavirus positive just a month before the presidential election and after having spent much of the last year largely downplaying the threat of the infection.

Melania Trump also posted tweet on her personal Twitter account and wrote that “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements.” 

“Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together”, the Melania added.

Trump’s positive test came just hours after he confirmed that senior aide Hope Hicks, who had traveled with him several times this week, had come down with the virus.

The White House was prompted to step up precautions since two people who work at the White House complex tested positive in early May.

