Lahore court acquits ex-principal secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad in assets case

LAHORE – An accountability court in the Punjab capital on Thursday acquitted former principal secretary to the ex-prime ministers – Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi – in the asset beyond means case citing lack of evidence.
The court has also cleared Fawad’s wife Rubab Hassan, brother Waqar Hassan and close relative Dr Anjum Hassan.
The NAB had filed two corruption reference against former principal secretary. The second reference alleged that Fawad collected Rs1.09 billion worth of illegal assets, including a five kanal commercial plot in Rawalpindi's Saddar area valued at around Rs50 million.
The former top bureaucrat had also been alleged to have shares in a 15-storey commercial plaza located in the same area valued at around Rs3.085bn.
The corruption watchdog stated that the inquiry against Fawad was converted into an investigation on Oct 12, 2018 and on March 15, 2019, NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal had given his approval for the new reference.
The Grade-22 officer of the prestigious Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) was arrested in July 2018 and he got bail from the Lahore High Court (LHC) in 2020.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 02, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|271.1
|271.6
|Euro
|EUR
|298.27
|298.87
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335.5
|336.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.03
|73.33
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.49
|71.80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.9
|191.3
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.73
|720.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.95
|203.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.11
|39.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|877.76
|886.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,100
|PKR 2,420
