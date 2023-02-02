Search

PakistanTop News

Lahore court acquits ex-principal secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad in assets case

Web Desk 09:45 PM | 2 Feb, 2023
Lahore court acquits ex-principal secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad in assets case
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – An accountability court in the Punjab capital on Thursday acquitted former principal secretary to the ex-prime ministers – Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi – in the asset beyond means case citing lack of evidence.

The court has also cleared Fawad’s wife Rubab Hassan, brother Waqar Hassan and close relative Dr Anjum Hassan.  

The NAB had filed two corruption reference against former principal secretary. The second reference alleged that Fawad collected Rs1.09 billion worth of illegal assets, including a five kanal commercial plot in Rawalpindi's Saddar area valued at around Rs50 million.

The former top bureaucrat had also been alleged to have shares in a 15-storey commercial plaza located in the same area valued at around Rs3.085bn.

The corruption watchdog stated that the inquiry against Fawad was converted into an investigation on Oct 12, 2018 and on March 15, 2019, NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal had given his approval for the new reference.

The Grade-22 officer of the prestigious Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) was arrested in July 2018 and he got bail from the Lahore High Court (LHC) in 2020.

SC accepts NAB appeal against bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Fawad Hassan Fawad

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

IMF wants assets of Pakistani officers of grade 17-22 be made public: reports

07:15 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

IHC dismisses PTI plea against ECP notice in prohibited funding case

05:35 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

‘Daring’ Fawad Chaudhry again fires salvo at ECP in open show of defiance

10:32 AM | 2 Feb, 2023

Fawad Chaudhry walks free from jail after bail in sedition case

03:53 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

First case of Covid sub-variant BF.7 detected in Pakistan

03:20 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Lahore restaurants to stay open till 11pm, orders LHC

02:18 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Hong Kong announces 500,000 free air tickets to welcome tourists ...

11:19 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 2 February 2023

07:49 AM | 2 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 02, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 271.1 271.6
Euro EUR 298.27 298.87
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335.5 336.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.03 73.33
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.49 71.80
Australian Dollar AUD 188.9 191.3
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.73 720.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.95 203.15
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.11 39.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 877.76 886.76
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Karachi PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Islamabad PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Peshawar PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Quetta PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Sialkot PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Attock PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Gujranwala PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Jehlum PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Multan PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Bahawalpur PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Gujrat PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Nawabshah PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Chakwal PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Hyderabad PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Nowshehra PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Sargodha PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Faisalabad PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420
Mirpur PKR 207,100 PKR 2,420

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: