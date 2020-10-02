Jennifer Lopez to be honoured with People’s Icon Award

Jennifer Lopez is set to receive the People’s Icon Award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.

Lopez is being honoured with the award for some of her most iconic performances, including her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime performance alongside Shakira and her character in the 2019 blockbuster, “Hustlers.”

“Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time,” read a statement by Jen Neal, general manager of E! News live events and lifestyle digital. “For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television and fashion, we’re honoring Jennifer Lopez with the People’s Icon of 2020.”

Previously, the prestigious accolade was won by Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy.

The E! People’s Choice Awards are scheduled to kick off on Nov. 15 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Lopez has made her mark globally by delivering one hit movie after another, releasing numerous popular songs and music videos, historic fashion moments, charity work and now Jlo is all set to launch her own beauty brand.

Congratulations to the star on one of her many achievements!

