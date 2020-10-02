Jennifer Lopez to be honoured with People’s Icon Award

11:19 AM | 2 Oct, 2020
Jennifer Lopez to be honoured with People’s Icon Award
Share

Jennifer Lopez is set to receive the People’s Icon Award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.

Lopez is being honoured with the award for some of her most iconic performances, including her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime performance alongside Shakira and her character in the 2019 blockbuster, “Hustlers.”

“Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time,” read a statement by Jen Neal, general manager of E! News live events and lifestyle digital. “For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television and fashion, we’re honoring Jennifer Lopez with the People’s Icon of 2020.”

Previously, the prestigious accolade was won by Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy.

The E! People’s Choice Awards are scheduled to kick off on Nov. 15 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Lopez has made her mark globally by delivering one hit movie after another, releasing numerous popular songs and music videos, historic fashion moments, charity work and now Jlo is all set to launch her own beauty brand.

Congratulations to the star on one of her many achievements! 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Latif Munna breathes his last in Karachi
05:39 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Dirilis:Ertugrul doesn’t have any obscenity, ...
03:05 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Emilia Clarke opens up about filming ‘Game of ...
02:28 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Trump, Melania just announced testing positive ...
01:08 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
10 celebrity couples that will convince you true ...
12:29 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Nand: Aijaz Aslam claps back at haters passing ...
11:45 AM | 2 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Latif Munna breathes his last in Karachi
05:39 PM | 2 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr