Nand: Aijaz Aslam claps back at haters passing negative comments

11:45 AM | 2 Oct, 2020
Nand: Aijaz Aslam claps back at haters passing negative comments
Nand: Aijaz Aslam claps back at haters passing negative comments
Nand: Aijaz Aslam claps back at haters passing negative comments
Nand: Aijaz Aslam claps back at haters passing negative comments
Share

Whether it's their career choices, rumors about personal life, or negative comments, celebrities constantly face the brunt of harsh opinions.

Being in the spotlight means that there’s a solid chance that you will be attacked and criticised all over the internet for even the most unimportant stuff ever.

However, some celebs like Aijaz Aslam don’t have the time to deal with crap and are ready to hit back at haters at any moment in time.

Recently, one supposed viewer shared that they didn’t like how current dramas being aired propagate a typical narrative and the audience is sick of watching depressing soaps like ‘Nand.’

View this post on Instagram

How was the episode today #nand #drama #arydigital

A post shared by Aijaz aslam (@aijazzaslamofficial) on

Aslam shut down the troll by telling them to watch content that fascinates them and not waste time over hating others work.

“Nobody’s forcing you to watch it (Nand). You can always watch something else if you like,” said the actor.

Aijaz is currently starring opposite Minal Khan, Faiza Hassan and Shahroz Sabzwari in the serial aired by ARY.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Latif Munna breathes his last in Karachi
05:39 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Dirilis:Ertugrul doesn’t have any obscenity, ...
03:05 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Emilia Clarke opens up about filming ‘Game of ...
02:28 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Trump, Melania just announced testing positive ...
01:08 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
10 celebrity couples that will convince you true ...
12:29 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Nand: Aijaz Aslam claps back at haters passing ...
11:45 AM | 2 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Latif Munna breathes his last in Karachi
05:39 PM | 2 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr