PM Imran wishes US President Trump, First Lady Melania speedy recovery from COVID-19
Web Desk
11:52 AM | 2 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has whished United States (US) President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speedy recovery from coronavirus today (Friday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan, wrote In a tweet, “Wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19”. 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the US President Trump and his wife Melania have tested positive for Covid-19 just a month before the presidential election.

US President Trump, First Lady Melania test positive for Covid-19

In a tweet today, the US President said that they will begin quarantine and recovery process immediately, adding that, “We will get through this TOGETHER!”.

Melania Trump also posted tweet on her personal Twitter account and wrote that “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19” 

“Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together”, the Melania added.

Latif Munna breathes his last in Karachi
05:39 PM | 2 Oct, 2020

