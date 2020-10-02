PM Imran wishes US President Trump, First Lady Melania speedy recovery from COVID-19
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has whished United States (US) President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speedy recovery from coronavirus today (Friday).
Prime Minister Imran Khan, wrote In a tweet, “Wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19”.
Wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 2, 2020
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the US President Trump and his wife Melania have tested positive for Covid-19 just a month before the presidential election.
In a tweet today, the US President said that they will begin quarantine and recovery process immediately, adding that, “We will get through this TOGETHER!”.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
Melania Trump also posted tweet on her personal Twitter account and wrote that “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19”
As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020
“Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together”, the Melania added.
