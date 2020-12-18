PM Imran warns against spoilers of Afghan peace process in meeting with Taliban

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday underlined the need to be vigilant about the role of spoilers, who continue to make attempts to disrupt and derail the Afghan peace process.

The premier issued the warning during a meeting with a delegation of Taliban Political Commission (TPC), headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, which is in Pakistan on three day visit.

The discussions in the meeting focused on the progress in the Afghan peace process and the way forward.

Reiterating that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, the premier underlined that the Intra-Afghan negotiations provide a historic opportunity to the Afghan leaders for achieving durable peace and stability through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process

Khan hoped that the Afghan parties would continue to build on the recent positive developments in the Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

He underscored Pakistan’s consistent support to an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

The Prime Minister highlighted that return of peace and stability in Afghanistan would provide a strong impetus to economic development, regional integration, and connectivity, benefitting Afghanistan and the region.

He also expressed concern over the high level of violence and called on all Afghan parties for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire.

The TPC delegation’s visit is part of Pakistan’s serious efforts to facilitate Afghan peace process to achieve a peaceful, stable, united, independent, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.